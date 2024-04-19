 PSEB Class X results: Jasika, Balraj of Nakodar top district with 98.62% marks : The Tribune India

PSEB Class X results: Jasika, Balraj of Nakodar top district with 98.62% marks

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 18

Jasika, a student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nakodar, and Balraj Singh of Gobind Sarvar Senior Secondary School, Bulandpuri Sahib, Nakodar, have topped in the district, by securing 98.62 per cent marks each in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X exams, the results of which were declared today. Both have scored 641 out of 650 marks, and got fifth position in the state.

Private schools outdo govt ones

Private schools have outdone government schools in the PSEB Class X exams. Sixteen out of the total 18 positions in the district were cornered by students of private schools affiliated to the PSEB. With an overall pass percentage of 96.79, Jalandhar has been placed at 14th position in the state. Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr have attained better positions with higher pass percentage. Hoshiarpur has got seventh position in the state with 98.21 pass percentage, followed by Nawanshahr at eighth position with 98.09 pass percentage and Kapurthala at ninth position with 97.93 pass percentage.

Jasika and Balraj are followed by Mannat Bhatia of Excelsior Convent High School, Atta, Goarya, who secured 97.54 per cent marks to bag the second position in the district.

The third spot has been shared by Manpreet Singh and Navpreet Kaur, both students of KPS Baal Bharti Public Senior Secondary School, Chuhar, who secured 97.38 per cent marks each.

A total of 18 students (including five toppers) from the district made it to the merit list. These students include Gurleen Kaur, Japleen Kaur and Sukhmeet Singh of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, Preet Nagar, Sodal Road; Kritika of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Basti Sheikh; Nidhi and Neha of KPS Baal Bharti Public Senior Secondary School, Chuhar; Tushanshu, Prachi Gaur, Navneet Kaur and Rehvir Kaur of Excelsior Convent High School, Atta in Goarya; Baljit Mahey of

St Bhrigoo Public School, Lambra; Anamika of New

St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Ravidass Nagar; and Anmolpreet Kaur of Punjab Public Senior Secondary School, Ummarwal Billa.

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, an overjoyed Jasika, who hails from Nakodar, said, “I feel like I’m on cloud nine. My hard work has finally paid off. I’m happy to have made my teachers and parents proud by securing first position in the district.”

Reflecting on her study routine during exams, she said, “I never felt overwhelmed by studies. I always enjoyed learning and memorised lessons on the same day.”

Jasika, daughter of Harjit Kumar, who owns a car repair and washing workshop, said she had now opted medical stream as she wishes to pursue career in nursing.

Balraj, another topper, expressed his aspiration to pursue a career in teaching and has already enrolled in the non-medical stream. “Mathematics is my favourite subject. I aim to become a math professor in the future,” he shared.

Balraj, son of a farmer Kuldeep Singh, said he was determined to make his parents proud and provide them with a dignified life in the future. Mannat Bhatia expressed her happiness at achieving second position in the district. She said, “I am grateful to my teachers and parents for their support. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without their belief in me.” Describing her flexible study routine during exams, she said, “I used to study for three to four hours with small breaks in between. Now, I’ve chosen the medical stream with an ambition to become a doctor like my father.”

Manpreet Singh, who secured third-rank in the district, has opted for the commerce stream in Class XI and aspires to become either a chartered accountant or an IPS officer. Reflecting on his family’s circumstances, he revealed that his father passed away last year due to a heart attack, leaving his grandfather as the sole provider for the family. He said, “My grandfather works as a security guard in a private office. My goal is to study diligently and succeed so that I can shoulder the financial responsibilities of my family.”

Navpreet Kaur, daughter of Jagdeep Singh, a car mechanic, said though she was expecting good marks and was confident of making it to the merit list, she never thought she would be one of the district toppers. Navpreet said she had opted commerce stream and was interested in pursuing a career related to the field of economics.

