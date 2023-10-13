 PSEB Zonal Girls' Athletics : The Tribune India

PSEB Zonal Girls' Athletics

Jalandhar: During the PSEB Zonal Girls Athletic Competition 2023, in under-14 category, Babneet Kaur won gold medals in shot put as well as in discuss throw. Komalpreet won laurels by getting gold medal in long jump. In under-17 category, the gold medal winners were Diksha in 400m race, Avneet in high jump and Tiya in javelin throw. Girls got the first position in both relays 4×100 and 4×400. Gold medallists of under-19 category were Anamika in both 1500m and 3000 m race and in both relays 4×100 and 4×400. Sports teachers Sanjay, Inderjeet and Harjinder Kaur played a crucial role in this great achievement.

Bhawra Sangeet Sammelan

Students of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School participated in Bhawra Sangeet Sammelan held at Virsa Vihar. Charanpreet Singh of Class IX bagged the first position in music instrumental and Harshdeep Singh of Class XII got third position in music vocal shabad gayan. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the students on their exhilarating success.

Freshers’ Party

Apeejay Institute of Management Engineering Technical Campus recently hosted a spectacular ‘Parichay 2023’ freshers’ party where the new batch of students from the School of Management, IT and Engineering came together for an unforgettable day of fun, bonding, and celebration. Dr. Rajesh Bagga, Director, expressed that ‘Parichay 2023’ had achieved its objective. In MBA, Mr Fresher-2023 title was bagged by Bidesh Bhuimali and Miss Fresher-2023 by Guntash Singh. In BBA, Mr Fresher went to Sukrant Sandhu and Miss Fresher to Neha Joshi.

Inter-House Cricket Championship

C.J.S. Public School organised an Inter House Cricket Championship for classes IX and X. Kaveri house was the winner in this championship. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr. Ravi Suta congratulated the winners and gave them certificates. During the event, she said, “The real cricket talent emerges from young students. The students will have positive experiences through the inter-house sports that will eventually build a ‘Sporty Society’.”

Online courses on Swayam

Eighteen faculty members of Apeejay College of Fine Arts joined online courses on Swayam, which is a governmental portal that provides education to anyone interested in learning from the expert professors of IITs. The different courses that the faculty members pursued are those on developing soft skills and personality, enhancing soft skills and personality, folk and minor art in India, threads of visual expressions: textiles and allied practices, psychology of stress, health and wellbeing, psychology of learning, advanced probability and statistics and financial accounting, introducing modern Western art: movements and artists.

Inter-DPS Basketball Tourney

Delhi Public School, under the aegis of the DPS Society, hosted the opening ceremony of Inter-DPS Basketball Girls Tourney, 2023. Seven teams from Delhi Public School society’s zone 1 including DPS Jhakri Shimla, DPS Karnal, DPS Bathinda, DPS Yamunanagar, DPS Pathankot, DPS Abohar and DPS Jalandhar participated in the event. The Sports Captain extended a welcome to all attendees and participants. The DPS Society’s flag was hoisted. DPS Jalandhar emerged victorious by defeating DPS Pathankot in the inaugural match.

National Art Competition

Students of St. Joseph’s Convent School won awards at National Art competition organised by Evergreen Publication. Principal, Sister Ancy mentioned participants who had shown their creative skills in the competition. She said art is important as it inspires inner creativity of the students and love for the world. Winners included Mannat of Class 6 who was awarded with an LCD and Gurmanpreet Kaur of Class 3 won a fan. Rajesh Chopra, Chairman, of Evergreen Publications and Ronita Chopra were applauded for organising competitions which inspire students for positive and productive creativity which eventually contributes to their holistic development. Art teacher Usha Saini was also congratulated by the principal for her commendable efforts.

