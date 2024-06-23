PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar, June 22
As many as 14 cases of power theft were unearthed from across Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Balachaur (Nawanshahr).
In a campaign against power theft by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, enforcement teams of Powercom, Jalandhar, carried out raids in areas falling under Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Balachaur. Powercom officials arrested 14 persons for power theft and imposed a fine of Rs 6.55 lakh on the offenders.
Seven domestic consumers were found stealing electricity at Bhani Mirza Khan and Ghogran villages in Hoshiarpur.
Similarly, three power theft cases were detected at in areas near
Surya Enclave and Subhanpur in Jalandhar. Two persons were found indulged in theft of electricity at Balachaur.
A consumer was found bypassing an approved 7.5 kW load metre and stealing power through a kundi connection at Puadran village in Phagwara. A fine of Rs 1.26 lakh was imposed on him. One power theft case was detected at Dhilwan in Kapurthala.
Officials seized cables being used for kundi connections.
