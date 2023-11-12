PSPCL employee electrocuted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A PSPCL employee was electrocuted while repairing electricity supply at Khalwara village near Phagwara on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Pardeep Kumar of Ravidas Nagar, Phagwara. Hardeep Singh, Additional Superintending Engineer, PSPCL, said Pardeep and other staff was repairing power lines at Khalwara village when he got electrocuted. OC

Thieves steal Rs 97K from shop

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified miscreants for stealing cash and electrical items from a shop. Tejinder Singh of Mohalla Sherpur, Nakodar, complained to the police that thieves barged into his electrical shop at MC Chowk on October 30 night and stole Rs 97,000 and electrical items worth Rs 1.70 lakh. A case had been registered against unidentified suspects. OC

Batteries stolen

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified miscreants for stealing large size batteries from three Sewa Kendras. Sarpanch Sukhraj Singh of Bagga village had complained to the police about the theft, said investigating officer Rashpal Singh. OC

3 booked for snatching cash

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three miscreants for snatching cash and medicines. Investigating officer (IO) Pardeep Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, of Dharme Dian Chhana village, Gurcharan Singh, alias Raju, of Rai Pur Arayian village, and Ajmer Singh of Khurshaid Pur village. Sonu Ram of Kang Wale Bille village complained to the police that he was returning home on November 3 when three bike-borne suspects waylaid him on the Shahkot main bridge and snatched Rs 7,000 and a bag containing medicines on point of sharp weapon. The IO said case was registered against the three suspects. OC

Man booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a local resident on charges of rash driving, endangering life and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Sanjay Dev of Nakodar Road Colony, Nurmahal. Shamsher Singh of Mansoorwal village had complained to the police that the suspect was driving his motorcycle negligently and speeding on October 30. He said the suspect hit his bike into his father Shingara Singh's two-wheeler near a petrol pump on the Nurmahal-Nakodar road leaving him seriously injured. The IO said a case had been registered against the suspect. oc

Murder suspect still at large

Phagwara: More than two years after the crime, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest a suspect, who murdered a local resident. Rohit (22) of Mohalla Khatikan was shot dead on August 10, 2021, morning by Jaswinder Singh Bunty of Lohar village. The police had registered a murder case against Bunty. SHO Pankaj Kumar said no progress had been made in the case so far, but further probe was on. OC

2 POs on run for 21 years

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have yet to arrest three persons on the run for the last 21 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweller identified as Mimik. Janak Raj, who was employed at the jewellery shop of the victim's grandfather at Sarafan Bazaar, and his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared offenders (POs) in the case. The trial court had, however, acquitted one of his accomplices. Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 after which he and his accomplices attacked them with knives. Mimik was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital. Nakodar DSP Sukhpal Singh said the police was not successful in arresting the two accused.

