PSPCL snaps power supply to govt offices

Phagwara, October 21
Various government departments have failed to clear the electricity dues to the tune of Rs 7 crore in the Phillaur sub-division. Hence, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has snapped teh power supply to some departments, including the Tehsil Complex- (Phillaur), the SDM Office (Phillaur), the BDO Office (Phillaur), the Water Supply Department and various schools, among others.
PSPCL official Hardip Kumar and Goraya SDO Avtar Singh said today that even though the power supply was snapped two days previously, however, in view of the festive season and repeated assurances from the departments regarding the payment of the dues, the PSPCL has restored power supply to the departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...