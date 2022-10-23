PSPCL snaps power supply to govt offices

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 21

Various government departments have failed to clear the electricity dues to the tune of Rs 7 crore in the Phillaur sub-division. Hence, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has snapped teh power supply to some departments, including the Tehsil Complex- (Phillaur), the SDM Office (Phillaur), the BDO Office (Phillaur), the Water Supply Department and various schools, among others.

PSPCL official Hardip Kumar and Goraya SDO Avtar Singh said today that even though the power supply was snapped two days previously, however, in view of the festive season and repeated assurances from the departments regarding the payment of the dues, the PSPCL has restored power supply to the departments.