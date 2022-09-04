PTMs held in Jalandhar district govt schools

Jalandhar, September 3
The Education Department on Saturday organised parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) in all the 1,379 government schools in the district.
Out of these 1,379 government schools, 160 were government senior secondary schools, 125 government high schools, 154 government middle schools and 940 government primary schools.
The event received a positive response from the parents. Stalls displaying art and craft, selfie corners for students and parents, are some of the many arrangements which had been made for the occasion.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh visited Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, where he interacted with the parents. He explained to the parents that this step had been taken in order to analyse the existing learning facilities and other aspects for the holistic development of the students. He also sought suggestions from parents and students. Singh addressed some concerns of the parents, assuring them that the district administration would strive to bring in all the necessary reforms.
