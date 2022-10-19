PTU holds Talk on Competitive Exams

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) organised a special talk on how to prepare for competitive exams, how to read and solve question papers and how to prepare for interviews. Vipin Kandwal, Centre Director of Time Triumphant Institute, was the keynote speaker in this talk. The event was organised by the Soft Skill Cell of the university. The importance of the topics of Expert Talk was shared with the students by Deputy Registrar Public Relations Rajneesh Sharma. Various live activities including exam tips, practice with sample question paper was conducted by speaker Vipin Kandwal along with preparation for CAT, G-MAT exams topics.

Inter-DIPS Sports Tourney organised

An Inter-DIPS Sports Tournament was started with great enthusiasm in the ground of DIPS School, Nurmahal. On the first day of the Zone-1 tournament, matches of volleyball, basketball and kho-kho were organised between the boys and girls team of four schools. The first match in volleyball was played between DIPS Nurmahal and Uggi in which Nurmahal's team won. The second match was played between the team of Mehtpur and GB Nurmahal, in which GB Nurmahal School was the winner. The third final round was played between Nurmahal and GB Nurmahal, in which DIPS Nurmahal team won. On the first day of the zone tournament, the team of DIPS School Nurmahal in volleyball, Uggi School in kho-kho and Nurmahal in basketball have made their place in the semi-finals.

pcm sd college holds writing activity

An activity entitled 'Writing a Short Summary on any work of Oscar Wilde' was organised by the English Literary Society of PCM SD College for Women. The competition was dedicated to the everlasting memory of the great writer Oscar Wilde. The activity was organised to give an opportunity to the students to display their writing and creative skills. It was also fruitful in inculcating love for literature. Principal of the college Prof Pooja Prashar felicitated the students for their avid participation. She also praised the efforts of the Head, Department of English, Ujla Dada Joshi for organising such events. The organising committee comprised Aabroo Sharma, Gurjit Kaur and Indu Tyagi.

school holds Annual Prize Distribution

To felicitate the meritorious students in Academics, 34th annual prize distribution function with the theme “Samarpan- A Path to Success ” was held on the premises of Shiv Jyoti Public School. Dr Girish Bali (Income Tax Commissioner, Ludhiana) and Major Amit Sareen (ADC General, Fazilka) graced the occasion as the chief guests of the day. The students from classes V to XII gave a mesmerising glimpses of the school through the annual report highlighting the achievements of students in different fields. The students showcased a combination of dance and yoga form. Rhythmic yog dance, nukkad natak bhangra by the girl students stole the show completely. An English Play based on the theme of 'Conservation of Forest' conveyed the message to preserve the forests. Dr Suvikram Jyoti, Chairman-cum-Manager of the School extended the vote of thanks.

ONE-DAY WORKSHOP ON MAKEOVERS

The Department of Cosmetology, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, organised a one-day workshop in association with Nitika Makeovers. The hairstylist of Nitika Makeovers explained and demonstrated various party hairstyles during this workshop. They explained different sorts of hairstyles as per different occasions . They also demonstrated the usage of various hair products. Principal Dr Navjot appreciated the efforts of Jyoti from the Department of Cosmetology for organising the workshop.

KVS National Sports Meet organised

The curtain raiser event of 51st KVS National Sports Meet Boys U-14, 17 and 19 was held on Monday at the premises of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. The five-day tournament is featuring 1253 participants from 25 regions of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation. Gurdev Singh Gill, former Commandant (Punjab Police), Arjuna Awardee (Footballer) graced the occasion as chief guest of the day. T. Brahmanandam, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Regional Office, Chandigarh, presented the welcome address at the inaugural function. In the inaugural matches, Ahmadabad defeated Chennai by a score of 45-39 in kabaddi while Lucknow outplayed Delhi by 13-7 in handball match. At the end, vote of thanks was proposed by Karambir Singh, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4.

CT World student wins competition

Abhay Bhangu, a student of Grade X, CT World Student bagged the third position in Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School Research and Paper Presentation Competition. His research was based on 'Waste Management'. A total of 14 schools participated in the event. His research stressed on waste reduction strategies.