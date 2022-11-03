PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

With the ever-intensifying infighting in IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), the recent appointment of Dr Sushendra Kumar Misra as the varsity registrar has been challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by an insider, Sandeep Kumar Kajal.

Kajal, who was a contender for the post, has filed a writ petition in the court. Kajal has been serving as the Deputy Controller of Examinations in the university, challenging the appointment of Dr Mishra. A single-judge High Court bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, on Tuesday, issued notices to the university, the university Board of Governors (BOG), to the Screening Committee, and the Selection Committee. The court has sought replies from them by November 10.

The petitioner, through his lawyer HC Arora, has contended that he has a vast experience in teaching and administration. He has asserted that this made him eligible to be appointed as the varsity registrar, as per the UGC norms adopted by the State of Punjab and the varsity BOG. Notably, Kajal had also applied for the same post in other universities, including the Punjab Engineering College. He took part in the recruitment process, but ultimately was not selected in any of the institutions. However, IKGPTU simply rejected his candidature by observing that he did not even have the academic and administrative experience required for the post of the registrar. He has alleged that he had made representations to the vice-chancellor, but it did not yield any positive result. His representations to the Chairman and the members of the Board of Governors were not met with a response either.

Kajal has alleged that he had received a “vague” reply from the recruitment branch, which stated that he was treated as being “ineligible” for the post. The petitioner also contended that the selection of Dr Misra to the post of Registrar was made by the selection committee, which was headed by Rahul Bhandari, the then Vice Chancellor. The petitioner has demanded that the appointment of Dr Misra be set aside and quashed.