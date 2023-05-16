PTU student selected to visit IIT-Bombay

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 15

A BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) sixth semester student, Manveen Kaur of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University-Amritsar has been selected to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay under the Yuva Sangam programme of the Government of India.

‘Sangam’ is an initiative by the Government of India to strengthen the people-to-people connect among youngsters across the nation. It focuses on conducting exposure tours, mostly for students at higher educational institutions from across the nation to various states of India.

Manveen will receive an immersive experience of numerous facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements and a youth connect in the host state of Maharashtra. During her visit, she will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), Prodyogik (Technology).

Her visit to IIT-Bombay in Maharashtra will be sponsored by the Government of India. Expressing her happiness over her selection under the Yuva Sangam programme, Manveen lauded the efforts by the government for taking a step to give national-level exposure to the students of Punjab.

IKGPTU-Amritsar Campus Director Amit Sarin, Deputy Registrar Saurabh Sharma and Dept of CSE Coordinator Vipul Sharma congratulated her on her selection and wished her the best for her eight-day tour.