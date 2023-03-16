PTU team participates in G20 meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: In the G-20 “Second Education Working Group Summit”, which began on Wednesday at Amritsar, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU) Jalandhar-Kapurthala team participated with enthusiasm. The university has also participated in exhibitions of the start-up projects prepared by students of the university. Registrar SK Misra joined the event as special invitee and under his command corporate relations alumni department made various presentations at the G-20 Summit expo. Among the start-up projects, MIMIT Malot team’s project “Pooja Prohit’’, APJIMTC Jalandhar’s student Shriya Mani’s project “Immuno” and GNDEC’s project “Speed Engineering” and “R-Tech Mold” got appreciation by the visitors. The summit and expo exhibition will continue till March 17.

Inter-college IT euphoria

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s PG Department of Computer Science and Applications and PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration jointly organised Inter-College IT Euphoria KITE-2023 and Brainstorm-2023. The fest consisted of 12 events that witnessed a huge participation from the students of various universities and colleges. There was an overwhelming response witnessing more than 300 participants from 16 universities and colleges from Punjab. The events organised during the fest were Quizzard, Moving Feet Choreography, Ode to Code, Net Savvy, Eyes on You Group Dance, Ramp Walk Advertisement, Innovative Startups (Dare to Develop), Aap Ki Adalat, Design Thinking (Logoli), Business Tycoons, Epic Wall and Coloreels. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of Suman Khurana, head, PG Department of Computer Applications, Dr Neeraj Maini, head, PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration, and all other team members.

Debate, quiz competitions organised

Lyallpur Khalsa College’s National Cadet Corps (Army Wing) hosted a debate and quiz competition on G-20 Summit. Col Praveen Kabthiyal, commanding officer, 2 PB BN NCC was the chief guest on the occasion. College Principal Jasreen Kaur welcomed the commanding officer in her office. Col Parveen Kabthiyal said that soft skills were an important part of the educational curriculum and that events like debate competition instil a sense of confidence and logical presentation of ideas in the students. India is hosting the G-20 Summit, and it is a commendable initiative on the part of NCC cadets to participate and speak about such a large event. Speaking to students, Principal Jasreen Kaur discussed the importance of NCC training in a cadet life.

Annual Sports Day at Apeejay

Apeejay Rhythms Kinderworld celebrated annual sports day— FunAthon. Principal Malkiat Singh and headmistress pre-primary Nidhi Ghai declared the annual sports day open. Balloon race, hurdle race, hoola-hoop race, etc were organised for kids and their fathers. Games were organised for the mothers who came especially to cheer the fathers.

Consumer Rights Day observed

A seminar on World Consumer Rights Day was organised at MLU DAV College, Phagwara. Principal Kiranjeet Randhawa said, “The day is celebrated to highlight issues influencing consumers worldwide and raise awareness about basic consumer rights and needs.” While addressing the students, Randhawa said celebrating this day was a chance to demand that consumer rights were respected and protected. She added that being a consumer, it is important for you to know about your rights. She appreciated the students who discussed their ideas and gave detailed information about consumer rights. They discussed about the right to safety, to be informed, to choose, and to be heard.

United World Fest

“Vasudhaiva Katumbakam” was heartily honoured by the CT Institute of Hotel Management at United World Fest. Varied efforts were made to display the world as one large and colourful family. The fest was organised to spread one clear message that despite so many religions and castes in the world, we all are united and make for one family. In the fest, students of CTIHM showcased 10 different countries: Zambia, Egypt, Norway, Singapore, UAE, France, Bhutan, Italy, Indonesia, USA and Switzerland. The students enjoyed typical dances and songs of different countries; whereas, at another, they relished international foods. Students from Bhutan presented fan, dragon, and lantern dances; Egyptian presented pyramids and mummies; Zambians performed Zambian dance. Chairman of CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi said: “International celebrations teach us emphatically what oneness, friendship, peaceful existence and bonds of togetherness are to exist peacefully in this world.”