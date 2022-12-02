PTU youth fest enters Day 2

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 1

Over 3,000 students from 40 colleges affiliated to IK Gujral Punjab Technical University are participating in a three-day inter-zonal youth festival that kicked off at the main campus on Wednesday.

Dr Gaurav Bhargava, Dean, Student Welfare, said that competitions are being organised in more than 25 categories from November 30 to December 2.

On Thursday, contests for skit, one-act play, rangoli, clay modelling, Indian folk dance, were held, among others. Student artists also performed well in group singing, poem recitation, debates, poster-making, etc.

More than 30 judges were on duty to prepare results for various arts, while more than 100 supporting staff from various supporting committees of the university also performed various duties.

The first three position holders of competitions held earlier for four zones are currently participating. The North Zone competition was held at Amritsar Engineering College, the West Zone competition was conducted at Aryan Group of Colleges (Rajpura), the Central Zone competition at the Gulzar Group of Colleges (Khanna) and the South Zone competitions at CGC Landran.

Youth Festival Coordinator Sameer Sharman said that the winning students of this stage will represent IKGPTU in the Punjab State Youth Fest at Punjabi University, Patiala, on December 10, 11 and 12.

Addressing the students at the inaugural function on Wednesday, Registrar SK Misra said, “Young students have great energy and creativity. All that is needed is to provide them a platform and better opportunities. Youth festivals provide opportunities to students. It creates an atmosphere of creativity and group participation.”

Controller of Examinations Paramjit Singh, IQAC Director Amanpreet Singh, Finance Officer SS Walia, Ekonkar Johal and others were present on this occasion.