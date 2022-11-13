PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 12

In the evening session of the third day of the 63rd Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival-2022 at Swami Premanand Mahavidyalaya, Mukerian, the audience was entertained with theatrical items. The third day folk dance bhangra made the whole pandal dance to the beats of dhol. Dr Rohit Sharma, Director of Youth Welfare, Panjab University was the chief guest on the third day.

Play underway during the Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival in Mukerian on Saturday. Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Punjab Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak attended the evening session of the second day as the chief guest. While congratulating the college management and staff, Kataruchak said the opportunities to come on stage in student life proves to be very helpful in a person’s life. Sartaj Singh Chahal (SSP, Hoshiarpur), Dr Himanshu Agarwal (Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka) and Komal Mittal (IAS) attended the youth festival as special guests of the third day.

Play underway during the Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival in Mukerian on Saturday. Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

SSP Chahal said, “Stage is an important point of expression skill for the students. The experience gained from this is very useful in a person’s life.” Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Komal Mittal also shared their views and said that today’s generation was able to know the importance of our cultural heritage only through such youth festivals.

Play underway during the Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival in Mukerian on Saturday. Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Results of various events

In drama, folk song, debate, poem recitation, cartooning, poster making, still life drawing and on the spot painting competition, Jhelum stood first. Sutlej grabbed the first position in histrionics and muhavredar vartalaap. Zone Beas got the first position in group singing and clay modelling. Alaknanda in geet, Narmada in elocution, Sutlej in rangoli, Chenab in collage making and photography, Gomti in Installation and ghazal stood first.