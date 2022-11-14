PU fest: Narmada zone bags first spot in bhangra, mimicry

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, November 13

The evening session of the third day of the ongoing 63rd Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival 2022 at Swami Premanand Mahavidyalaya, Mukerian, concluded with bhangra. The Narmada zone bagged the first position.

Rahul Chaba (ADC, Ludhiana) was the chief guest of the morning session of the last day of this 4-day session.

Results:

On the third day of the Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, the Narmada zone won the first position in bhangra and mimicry. The Jhelum zone bagged the first position in skit, folk instrument non percussion, guddiyan patole, paranda, tokri, and peerhi making. Chenab bagged the first position in the ladies’ traditional song, and Beas got the first position in kavishri, vaar singing, geet, mitti de khidaune and folk instrumental. Godavari came first in mime, chikku and nala making, Narmada stood first in rassa making and innu, Gomati came first in bhand and Alaknanda attained the first position in khiddo-making.