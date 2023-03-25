PU students shine in law festival

Hoshiarpur, March 24
BA-LLB students of Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Center (PUSSGRC) bagged top positions in the Suits National Law Fest organised by Rayat College of Law, Rail Majra. The winning students were honoured by Dr HS Bains, Director, PUSSGRC.
Dr Bains congratulated the winners and motivated them to do better. He also congratulated the coordinator and professors of UILS for the achievements.
