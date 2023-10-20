PU youth fest : DAV College emerges champs, lifts overall trophy

Hoshiarpur, October 19
On the fourth and final day of the Panjab University Youth and Heritage Festival-2023 (Professional Zone-A), at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, events like gidda, bhangra and sammi dance set the stage on fire. Also, the students surprised everyone in phulkari, bagh, dasuti, weaving and mehendi competitions.
Deshraj Sharma, Director, SD Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir, was the chief guest. Chief Judicial Magistrate Aparajita Joshi was present as a special guest and praised the college for successfully organising the festival. She also congratulated the winning students.
College managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar congratulated Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla, faculty members and students for the successful organisation of the festival and for winning the over-all trophy.
Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla said the college has won the trophy by scoring the highest. Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, got the first runners-up trophy and BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, got the second runners-up trophy.
