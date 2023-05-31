Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 30

The Public Grievances Division of Punjab Police has become a ray of hope for those who want to get their pleas heard and want swift action on their complaints. Since July last year when the portal was launched, till May 29, as many as 1,68,915 complaints were registered and 92,794 have already been disposed of. In Jalandhar, a total of 9,242 complaints were registered, of which 4,050 have been disposed of.

The portal is for lodging complaints related to crime against women and children, economic and traffic offences, cyber fraud, property disputes, drug and alcohol.

The complainants would earlier get hassled as in several cases their complaints would not get registered due to some reason or the other. In some cases, people would say that the police personnel didn’t listen to them, act upon and register their complaints. Now, no police personnel posted even in village or tehsil can evade his duty, as a strict watch is kept on their working online. If someone fails to do their job, they are held accountable.

Show-cause notice

As per the information, show-cause notices have already been issued to more than nine police personnel and four gazetted police officers in the state for lapses in disposing of complaints that are registered with the Public Grievances Division. A departmental inquiry against the police personnel has already been initiated.

To handle the system in an effective manner, an eight-desk system has been created to handle eight police ranges in the state. Each range has three districts. The staff members working on these desks have been assigned the task to monitor and examine reports coming from their respective ranges, minutely.

ADGP, Public Grievances Division Punjab, MF Farooqui, personally monitors the portal on a daily basis and tracks the status of the complaint. If he finds any loophole in the investigation, he ensures that he reaches out to the police official and the complainant personally to ensure that the investigation is being carried out in a transparent manner.

“The aim is to provide a transparent and accountable police grievance system to the utmost satisfaction of the people. It is a 360-degree software which ensures public grievances are heard at every level. It’s a great intervention and will be a game-changer,” the ADGP said.