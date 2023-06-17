PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 16

Shopkeepers and the owners of huge showrooms in the PUDA complex here are much perturbed over the web of wires of telecom companies and cable network that hang loosely from the poles and the trees.

It’s a jungle of wires here There is nil maintenance of the wiring system. The wires that hang down are left loosely as it is. The companies are paying no attention to clip all the wires together or install proper poles to align. It’s a complete jungle of wires in the market. Manjit Chawla, shopowner, puda complex

The wires hang so low at some points that these sometimes hit the heads of visitors who are unaware of the problem. Shopkeepers say the wire mess has become so shabby that it has marred the facade of their market area. They have said that they have approached the BSNL authorities as well as the cable operators in the city several times but to no avail.

The Wednesday’s storm has further deteriorated the situation. Since several trees got uprooted and poles got inclined a bit, the height at which these wires hang has further got lowered.

No one is following rules As per the orders of the MC in 2012, no new permission can be given for laying overhead wires. All new wires have to be installed underground as per the Smart City guidelines. But no one is bothered here. Angad Dutta, congress leader

Manjit Chawla, who owns a shopping complex in the market, said, “There is nil maintenance of the wiring system. The wires that hang down are left loosely as it is, and new wires to restore a connection are installed. The companies are paying no attention to clip all the wires together, raise their level, install proper poles or use the underground system to align them all like a smooth bundle so that they at least look neat. There is a complete jungle of wires on the front as well as the backside of the market area.”

Rajiv Sharma, who works in a corporate office in the market, said, “I had recently approached the PUDA officials, asking them to pull up the telecom and cable companies so that the wires are put up in an orderly manner. But so far nothing has happened. The situation needs to be checked so that no accident occurs, especially after it gets dark as these become less visible”.

Angad Dutta, Congress leader, said, “The entire city is in a complete mess. As per the orders of Municipal Corporation in 2012, no new permission can be given for laying overhead wires. But the companies have been doing works as per their whims and fancies in complete violation. All new wires have to be installed underground as per the Smart City guidelines. But no one is bothered here.”