 PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires : The Tribune India

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Dangling telephone and cable wires in front of shops in PUDA complex, Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 16

Shopkeepers and the owners of huge showrooms in the PUDA complex here are much perturbed over the web of wires of telecom companies and cable network that hang loosely from the poles and the trees.

It’s a jungle of wires here

There is nil maintenance of the wiring system. The wires that hang down are left loosely as it is. The companies are paying no attention to clip all the wires together or install proper poles to align. It’s a complete jungle of wires in the market.

Manjit Chawla, shopowner, puda complex

The wires hang so low at some points that these sometimes hit the heads of visitors who are unaware of the problem. Shopkeepers say the wire mess has become so shabby that it has marred the facade of their market area. They have said that they have approached the BSNL authorities as well as the cable operators in the city several times but to no avail.

The Wednesday’s storm has further deteriorated the situation. Since several trees got uprooted and poles got inclined a bit, the height at which these wires hang has further got lowered.

No one is following rules

As per the orders of the MC in 2012, no new permission can be given for laying overhead wires. All new wires have to be installed underground as per the Smart City guidelines. But no one is bothered here.

Angad Dutta, congress leader

Manjit Chawla, who owns a shopping complex in the market, said, “There is nil maintenance of the wiring system. The wires that hang down are left loosely as it is, and new wires to restore a connection are installed. The companies are paying no attention to clip all the wires together, raise their level, install proper poles or use the underground system to align them all like a smooth bundle so that they at least look neat. There is a complete jungle of wires on the front as well as the backside of the market area.”

Rajiv Sharma, who works in a corporate office in the market, said, “I had recently approached the PUDA officials, asking them to pull up the telecom and cable companies so that the wires are put up in an orderly manner. But so far nothing has happened. The situation needs to be checked so that no accident occurs, especially after it gets dark as these become less visible”.

Angad Dutta, Congress leader, said, “The entire city is in a complete mess. As per the orders of Municipal Corporation in 2012, no new permission can be given for laying overhead wires. But the companies have been doing works as per their whims and fancies in complete violation. All new wires have to be installed underground as per the Smart City guidelines. But no one is bothered here.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

3
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

4
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

5
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

6
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

7
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

8
J & K

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

9
Nation

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside man's body after surgery at Jaipur hospital, patient dies

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...


Cities

View All

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Flood control rooms set up at district, subdivision levels

Sans maintenance, SGTB Nagar parks degenerate into wild growth

Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Two held with pistols, bullets

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara