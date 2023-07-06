PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 5

The city police, under the supervision of CP Kuldeep Chahal and other senior officials, today arrested four persons, including a PUDA employee, involved in fraudulently occupying properties of NRIs and common people by preparing fake documents.

Mahendra Singh Sahota, a resident of Tagore Nagar, who is currently residing in East Mumbai, filed a complaint in this regard. In his complaint, he stated that impersonator Hazara Ram, Mahinder Singh, Jasveer Singh Nahal, Harpreet Kaur, Manjit Kaur, her husband Tarlochan Singh, Channel Kaur Johal and Joginder Singh Shelly tried to fraudulently possess his house and properties through forged documents.

Mahendra said he purchased a plot in Urban Estate, Phase 1, which was allotted to Dharmapal Bhatia in 1980. He said the suspects namely Jaspreet Singh, PUDA employee Kuldeep Singh, and Tarlochan Singh issued a fake general power of attorney in the name of Hazara Ram using forged stamps and signature attestation.

“The document was falsely attested from the office of the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner. It was done in collusion with PUDA employee Kuldeep Singh, who made the payment in the name of Hazara Ram,” Mahendra said.

He said Manjit and Tarlochan also conspired to obtain a deed in their names fraudulently usurping his property. They even broke into his house and ransacked the belongings and stole electricity meter. Taking advantage of the missing meter, the duo fraudulently obtained electricity and sewerage connections.

“They were also attempting to obtain an NOC from the PUDA office to sell the house. However, he became aware of their actions and filed a case against them. A case was registered against them under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 472, 201, 380 and 120-B of the IPC at the Navi Barandari police station,” he said.

During investigation, the suspects - Manjit Kaur, Tarlochan Singh, Jaspreet Singh, alias JP, and Kuldeep Singh - were arrested by the police. Fake documents were also recovered from their possession.

Other individuals suspected to be involved in the case were being traced, said police officials.