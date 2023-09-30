Puneet Seth’s articles on petroleum engineering get global recognition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

A researcher in the field of petroleum engineering in the US, Puneet Seth, has done Punjab proud with his works in the discipline that deals with the exploration, production and management of oil and gas resources.

His research has been recognised by several prestigious awards and honours including the recent John and Kelli Weinzierl Endowed Presidential Fellowship in petroleum engineering. He has also published more than 20 peer-reviewed scientific articles in high-impact journals and conferences. His research articles have received more than 425 citations across the globe, including notable citations in top ranking journals such as ‘Science’. His research papers have been featured multiple times in 2018 and 2020 by the Journal of Petroleum Technology (JPT) and by American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG).

Puneet has worked as an oil and gas professional with work experience around the world, including in the United States of America, Netherlands, Australia, Nigeria, and India. His PhD research focussed on pressure interference between fractured wells in unconventional reservoirs, while he has also published peer-reviewed scientific articles in the field of geomechanics, geology, carbon capture and storage and machine learning.

Puneet’s journey to success began at an early age. He graduated with an integrated master’s degree in geology from IIT-Roorkee in 2014 before moving to the US in 2016 to pursue a PhD degree in petroleum engineering. Puneet was the only student from India to get selected for a summer internship with British Petroleum in India in 2013. Puneet is currently working at Shell in Houston, Texas, as a geomechanics engineer.