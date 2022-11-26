Punjab and Haryana High Court judge visits alma mater after 45 years

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

It was like going down the memory lane for Justice HS Madaan of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as he visited his alma mater, Doaba Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School, after 45 years on Friday.

The event was the 56th annual prize distribution function of the school. Justice Madaan presided over the function as the chief guest. He took a round of the campus, went to his classroom, sat down and bench and remembered his teachers.

Principal Neelam Kaur Bains highlighted the performances of students in academic, cultural and sports competitions and their achievements in zonal and state-level contests. The programme commenced with shabad recitation. Manager Jasjit Singh Rai thanked the chief guest for gracing the occasion.