Punjab Assembly election: I-T Dept to keep a close tab on use of black money

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

Under the mandate of the Election Commission, the Directorate of Investigation of the Income Tax Department has made elaborate arrangements for curbing the use of black money in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha poll-2022. The department has also set up a control room with toll-free number 1800-345-1545, where information can be given or complaints registered.

Divulging details, an official spokesperson of the IT Department said the control room established by the department would function round-the-clock. He said the people could call on the toll-free helpline number to furnish specific information relating to cash or other valuable suspected to be used for unduly influencing the election process.

The spokesperson further said the identity of the callers would be kept confidential. He said the teams of officers and inspectors had also been deputed in each district in order to take prompt action on the complaints in their respective districts. Based on the authenticity of information and after due inquiry, appropriate action for seizing the cash etc. would be initiated as per law.

The department has already deputed 80 officers and inspectors for this purpose, who will act in close coordination with the district control room of the district election officer as well as the other agencies. He further stated that a close surveillance was also being maintained over persons, places and activities likely to be involved in handling of unaccounted cash during the election process.

The spokesperson mentioned that air intelligence units (AIUs) had also been made functional at all airports in the state as well as airports having commercial flights to the state, which were keeping the strict vigil over movement of cash by air. Similarly, movement of cash etc. through Railways is also being monitored in coordination with the railway authorities. He further stated that information relating to cash withdrawals from bank accounts, exceeding a certain limit, is being received and processed for identifying suspect transactions and taking appropriate action.

The Directorate shall also examine the affidavits of the candidates declaring their assets and liabilities and, if any suppression of information is noticed, the same with reported to the Election Commission.

#PunjabElection2022