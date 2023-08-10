Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 9

The impact of Punjab Bandh in protest against Manipur violence was evident in the city as roads, particularly between 9 am and 12 noon, wore a deserted look here today. Most of the educational institutions, food establishments, markets, mandis and various other business establishments remained closed.

Protesters raise slogans on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road.

There were partial blockades at major intersections within the city, disrupting traffic flow. While government offices, including banks, were operational, a large number of security personnel were deployed throughout the district to prevent any untoward incident.

Shops shut at a market

However, commuters on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway faced a tough time as protesters obstructed the road near the PAP Chowk around 9:30 am. It resulted in a substantial traffic jam, with some travellers even making U-turns in the midst of chaos. Though the blockade was lifted within 10-15 minutes, commuters still had to endure long queues and had to take alternative routes through Jalandhar Cantt villages to reach their destinations.

40 mins to cover 13 kms My driving test was scheduled for 9 am in Phagwara. The highway was clear when I went to appear for the test. While I was returning around 10 am, there was a long queue of vehicles. I took the Jalandhar Cantt route and it took me 40 minutes to cover a 13-km distance. Parminder Singh, a commuter

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway.

Expressing frustration, Amrish Singh, another commuter, said: “The police should have reached the protest site earlier to prevent the highway blockade. I was stuck in traffic jam for nearly 25 to 30 minutes”.

Simultaneously, those working at dhabas, grocery stores and other shops complained that they were called to work despite the bandh. The workers said they had to wait outside the workplaces until the outlets were allowed to open later in the afternoon.

Some parents also raised concern over the safety of their children. Parents rushed to schools to bring their children home after seeing videos of protesters taking out bike rallies and holding protests.

A parent said: “After witnessing the situation in the city, we were worried about our children’s safety. We rushed to the school in Urban Estate, Phase 1, to bring our children back home. However, the school insisted on releasing the children only at its regular closure time of 1 pm”.

Likewise, students travelling to LPU experienced difficulties due to the traffic disruptions caused by the bandh.

There were also reports of a speeding SUV ramming into protesters sitting at the Kapurthala Chowk. A few persons reportedly suffered injuries in the accident. The SUV driver managed to flee from the spot.

SUV rams into protesters, driver flees

Traffic flow hit at major intersections

Commuters suffer on Jalandhar-Ldh highway

#Manipur