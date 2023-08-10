 Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Roads wear deserted look between 9 am & 12 noon, establishments, institutions remained shut

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Residents hold a protest in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Photos: Malkiat SIngh & Sarabjit SIngh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 9

The impact of Punjab Bandh in protest against Manipur violence was evident in the city as roads, particularly between 9 am and 12 noon, wore a deserted look here today. Most of the educational institutions, food establishments, markets, mandis and various other business establishments remained closed.

Protesters raise slogans on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road.

There were partial blockades at major intersections within the city, disrupting traffic flow. While government offices, including banks, were operational, a large number of security personnel were deployed throughout the district to prevent any untoward incident.

Shops shut at a market

However, commuters on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway faced a tough time as protesters obstructed the road near the PAP Chowk around 9:30 am. It resulted in a substantial traffic jam, with some travellers even making U-turns in the midst of chaos. Though the blockade was lifted within 10-15 minutes, commuters still had to endure long queues and had to take alternative routes through Jalandhar Cantt villages to reach their destinations.

40 mins to cover 13 kms

My driving test was scheduled for 9 am in Phagwara. The highway was clear when I went to appear for the test. While I was returning around 10 am, there was a long queue of vehicles. I took the Jalandhar Cantt route and it took me 40 minutes to cover a 13-km distance. Parminder Singh, a commuter

Sharing his experience, Parminder Singh, a commuter, said: “My driving test was scheduled for 9 am in Phagwara. The highway was clear when I went to appear for the test. While I was returning around 10 am, there was a long queue of vehicles after crossing the LPU. I took the Jalandhar Cantt route and it took me over 40 minutes to cover a 13-km distance to my house”.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway.

Expressing frustration, Amrish Singh, another commuter, said: “The police should have reached the protest site earlier to prevent the highway blockade. I was stuck in traffic jam for nearly 25 to 30 minutes”.

Simultaneously, those working at dhabas, grocery stores and other shops complained that they were called to work despite the bandh. The workers said they had to wait outside the workplaces until the outlets were allowed to open later in the afternoon.

Some parents also raised concern over the safety of their children. Parents rushed to schools to bring their children home after seeing videos of protesters taking out bike rallies and holding protests.

A parent said: “After witnessing the situation in the city, we were worried about our children’s safety. We rushed to the school in Urban Estate, Phase 1, to bring our children back home. However, the school insisted on releasing the children only at its regular closure time of 1 pm”.

Likewise, students travelling to LPU experienced difficulties due to the traffic disruptions caused by the bandh.

There were also reports of a speeding SUV ramming into protesters sitting at the Kapurthala Chowk. A few persons reportedly suffered injuries in the accident. The SUV driver managed to flee from the spot.

SUV rams into protesters, driver flees

There were also reports of a speeding SUV ramming into protesters sitting at the Kapurthala Chowk. A few persons reportedly suffered injuries in the accident. The SUV driver managed to flee from the spot.

Traffic flow hit at major intersections

There were partial blockades at major intersections within the city, disrupting traffic flow. While government offices, including banks, were operational, a large number of security personnel were deployed throughout the district to prevent any untoward incident.

Commuters suffer on Jalandhar-Ldh highway

However, commuters on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway faced a tough time as protesters obstructed the road near the PAP Chowk around 9:30 am. It resulted in a substantial traffic jam, with some travellers even making U-turns in the midst of chaos.

#Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Retired Sikh IAS officer appointed new administrator of Takht Hazur Sahib Nanded

2
Punjab

Man kills 20-year-old daughter, ties body to motorcycle and drags it through village in Amritsar

3
Delhi

Gurugram: TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence

4
Nation

Amit Shah brings in bills to overhaul British-established IPC, Evidence Act

5
World

Woman singer who touched PM Modi's feet in US has a message for people of India over Manipur

6
World

Video: Boy, 11, flies private plane, father sits next to him drinking beer, both die in air crash later; wife kills self hours after bodies were buried

7
Nation

AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

8
Nation

Does not behove Indian PM to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is on fire: Rahul Gandhi

9
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification

10
Haryana

Haryana violence: Hate speech unacceptable, harmony and comity needed between communities, says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

India has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting

India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting

Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...

13 injured as HRTC bus falls down after road caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...

AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’

AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’

Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...

The Tribune Exclusive: 6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification

6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification


Cities

View All

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

Roadways contractual staff hold gate rally in Tarn Taran

Elderly couple found dead at Batala village

BRTS crisis: Government lacks will to operate public transport in city

In broad daylight, youth shot dead at Banke Bihari wali gali

Home guard’s weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Home guard's weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav opens 2 police stations in Bathinda

Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Chandigarh to go ahead with MD/MS counselling with new criteria

Girl held on charge of father’s murder in Chandigarh's Kishangarh

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking eyes more revenue by boosting online bookings

Enough proof to put outgoing chief on trial: Delhi cops to court

Enough proof to put outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial: Delhi cops to court

Jagdish Tytler given 10 days for papers' scrutiny in Pul Bangash killings case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots

28 kids fall sick after gas leak in Delhi

Delhi Govt to hold energy audit of its buildings

Robbers’ gang busted, five held

Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Sultanpur Lodhi: Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Punjabi singer Singga booked for promoting gun culture

Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard skips Punjab Vigilance Bureau summons

'Women-friendly' liquor studio in Jalandhar draws ire

Buy specially-designed envelopes, boxes for Rakhi at post offices in district

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Cop among three booked for taking bribe from woman

12 cell phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

8 months on, man who killed his son nabbed

Posing as CIA officials, two ‘extort’ Rs 50K from cab driver

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Cops attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 15 lakh

Transformer commissioned in record time

Urban Estate residents seek anti-flood measures, relief

Fatehgarh Sahib DC to hoist Tricolour