Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 25

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with his Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar to pay obeisance.

They were also joined by Dera head Sant Niranjan Das on the stage.

While addressing the gathering, Mann spoke highly of his government and said he was working proactively to promote education, infrastructure and trade in the state.

Pondering upon the need of practical knowledge and to study the thoughts of Gurus, Mann announced a research centre for Guru Ravidass' Bani.

He handed over Rs 25 crore cheque to Sant Niranjan Dass for the same. He said money for the purpose was already made available in the account of DC.

Chiding previous government in the state, Mann said they ate money meant for scholarships, students' studies, and martyrs.

Arvind Kejriwal in his address said he was proud to visit the holy land and thanked CM Mann for inviting him to begin the research centre.

Showering praise on B.R. Ambedkar, Kejriwal said former gave most importance to education.

“Untouchability was rampant and he was from a poor family. Being from such family, he did PHDs from US and London. He laid most importance to education,” Kejriwal said.

He said no government in the country ensured good education for the kids.

Praising Mann, he said he was happy to see latter transforming schools in Punjab.

“Providing good education to your kids is our responsibility. We are from you. We don't know politics,” he said.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann