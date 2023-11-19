Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 18

Under the “Vikas Kranti” campaign in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal laid foundation stones and inaugurated and announced several development projects worth Rs 867 crore for Hoshiarpur at a rally held here today.

These include laying foundation stones of Shaheed Udham Singh Government Medical College (Rs 550 crore), which would have 100 MBBS seats, Rs 30.82 crore sewerage project at Bajwara village and Qila Barron and construction of tehsil building with fard kendra at Hoshiarpur at a cost of 5.29 crore. Mann and Kejriwal inaugurated Rs 148 crore Sri Guru Ravidass Memorial with and auditorium and amphitheatre at Khuralgarh village. They said the project would go a long way in perpetuating the life and philosophy of Sri Guru Ravidass amongst the masses.

Foundation stones for water supply projects worth Rs 1.94 crore were laid for areas that included Mohalla Katcha Toba, New Shanti Nagar, Premgarh, New Bank Colony and Boothgarh.

The foundation stone for the construction of Balapeer-Tanda Road to Begowal Main Road and work for laying interlocking tiles on both sides of nullah in Begowal at the cost of Rs 1.52 crore was also laid by the duo.

Besides, the foundation stones for various developmental works worth Rs 14 crore in Phagwara and laying of water supply pipeline in Garhshankar at a cost of Rs 1.36 crore was laid by the two Chief Ministers. Both launched a project for the construction of playgrounds on four acres vacant panchayat land in all districts at a cost of Rs 22.68 crore.

The Sardar Bahadur Amin Chand Soni Institute Armed Forces Preparatory Institute constructed at a cost of Rs 26.96 crore to facilitate young students get entry into armed forces was inaugurated by Mann and Kejriwal.

New building for 30-bed Mother and Child Hospital Wing constructed at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore and recently upgraded Sub-Division Hospital at Garhshankar was dedicated to the masses by the Chief Ministers.

They inaugurated an Aam Aadmi Clinic at Mahilpur, sewage project of Hariana Municipal Council, a multipurpose hall with capacity to accommodate 500 persons at Dasuya, water supply scheme at Kalowal and Mirpur Kotli and several other projects.

Just as Mann started his speech, a small fire occurred near a tent due to a short circuit. Power was switched off and all screens stopped working. It was restored soon after.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started his speech with a “jaikara” and Sat Sri Akal salutation. The programme ended with singing of the National Anthem.During his speech, Kejriwal wrongly mentioned name of Hoshiarpur MP Som Parkash as Som Pal many times.

An elderly man from Hoshiarpur, who had made woodcraft portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, kept flashing them to Kejriwal and Mann so as to get a chance to present them at the rally. He made a fervent appeal to all leaders and media team of Mann to get a chance for the same, but to no avail.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha