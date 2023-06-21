Punjab CM organises ‘yogshala’ at PAP Ground

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

A day ahead of the International Yoga Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday organised ‘CM di Yogshala’ at the Punjab Armed Police Ground.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with other AAP leaders and people, practises yoga during ‘CM di Yogshala’ at the PAP Ground in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photos: Malkiat Singh

Guided by a group of instructors, the CM, his Cabinet colleagues Bram Shankar Jimpa and Balkar Singh, Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Sushil Rinku, AAP general secretary Jagroop S Sekhwan, MLAs Inderjit Kaur Maan, Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora, their security personnel, members of the press and several other officials participated in the workshop. The 15,000-strong gathering was predominantly comprised of under-training constables, junior-rank cops and their children.

Donning a yellow turban, a custom-made T-shirt and a lower, the CM arrived at the venue around 6:40 am when the sun was up. He delivered a 15-minute speech urging everyone to stay fit. The workshop lasted less than 20 minutes, allowing the participants just enough time to perform a few asanas. Mann bowed out of the session at around 7:15 am.

During his speech, the CM noted that residents could dial the toll-free number, 7669-400-500, or check the website, https://cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in, for free yoga lessons.

Notably, speculation was rife that Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal would also participate in the event, but he was a no-show.