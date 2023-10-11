Punjab CM's birthday: Blood donation camps on Oct 17

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 10

The Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council (PSBTC) has sent a letter yesterday to all civil surgeons and medical superintendents of Government Medical Colleges of Punjab regarding mega voluntary blood donation camps to be held on October 17. The camp will be held at all government and private blood banks in Punjab.

The target for the campaign will be to organise more than 100 camps. The camps have to be registered on e-Raktkosh and Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council also has to be informed. It has also been directed to provide extra staff for the camps.

The letter has been issued under the signature of Additional Project Director, PSACS-cum-Member, PSBTC. Dr Ajay Bagga, a centurion blood donor and patron of Punjab chapter of Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology, appreciated the decision saying the day is significant as it happens to be the birthday of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

