Punjab games: Block-level powerlifting, athletics contests kick off

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean that was started with an aim to inculcate interest for sports among the Punjabis are being held in various blocks of Jalandhar district.

In powerlifting U-17 girls’ (72-kg category), Avleen Kaur of Jalandhar city won gold by lifting 245 kg. In 21-40 years 57-kg category, Hardeep Kaur of the city won gold with 195 kg, while in 63-kg category, Renu Chauhan of Dallewal won gold by lifting 295 kg, and in 72-kg category, Chitra Malhotra won gold by lifting 250 kg.

In under-17 boys’ 53-kg weight category, Sumit Kumar of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhargo Camp, won gold by lifting 225 kg, Lovis of the same school won silver by lifting 147.5 kg, and Akash, another student of the same school won bronze by lifting 145 kg.

In athletics 100m final (40-50 age group), Ankur Arora of Adampur won gold by completing the race in 13.80 seconds, Regwinder Bhatia of Kukar Pind won silver in 13.94 seconds, and Badal of Nakodar won bronze in 14.44 seconds.