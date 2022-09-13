Punjab games kick-start at dist level

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar/Hoshiarpur, Sept 12

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh today performed the opening ceremony at Sports College, Jalandhar, for the commencement of the district-level tournament of ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’. The results of the opening day are as follows. In the first semi-final match Under-17 (boys) volleyball, Sports School beat Government Sr Sec School Bhogpur by 2-0. In the second semi-final match, Doaba Arya Sr. Sec. School, Noor Mahal, defeated Police DAV by 2-0. In the final match, State Sports School defeated Doaba Arya Sr. Sec. School, Noor Mahal, 2-0 to bag gold medal, whereas the Police DAV School won the bronze and the fourth position was won by Government Sr. Sec. School (Bhogpur) 2-0.

In the first round of Under-14 (boys) football matches, Government High School, Nakodar Block, beat Dosanjh Kalan (Phillaur block) by 1-0; Rurkan Kalan Block beat Beas Pind, Adampur, by 5-3; and DAV football Center beat Goraya by 5-3.

In Under-14 (girls) football Match, Sarhali School, Rurkan Kalan Block, defeated BPS School, Phillaur Block, by 1-0.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa today inaugurated the district-level competitions at the indoor hall of Lajwanti Multipurpose Sports Complex in Hoshiarpur and wished the sportspersons good luck for their bright future.

He said sports had an important role in personality development, which enhanced the personality of the youth. On this occasion, Mayor Surinder Kumar and Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini were also present with him. Meanwhile, Jimpa met the players and encouraged them, assuring them that the Punjab Government would continue to conduct such activities to promote sports.

Meanwhile, the following are the results of the various games played today. Bhikhowal, Pandori, Khajur Janaudi and Badesaron were the winners in the competitions of Under-14 (boys) bolleyball. Similarly, Tanda and Hajipur were victorious in Kabaddi National Style Under-14 boys. In badminton, Arjun Mohan, Tanveer Singh and Sonu Kapoor of Hoshiarpur were winners; among girls, Jasmin Kaur was the winner.

In the 28-kg weight (girls) category of kick-boxing, Monika stood first and Poonam second. In 32-kg category, Pallavi stood first and Inderjit Kaur second. Aarti stood first and Radha second in 47-kg weight category. Jashdeep Singh was the winner in the boys’ weight above 47-kg category.

In basketball, under-14 boys matches Shergarh and Purhiran reached the finals, while United Club and Madlui Brahmina will play for third and fourth positions. In the boys’ kho-kho match, Naru Nangal and Mehngrowal made their place in the finals; while in the girls, Mahingrowal and Soosan would play the final.