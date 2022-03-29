Campus notes

Punjab Got Talent show

Punjab Got Talent show

Students perform giddha during Punjab Got Talent show organised by CT Group of Institutions in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: It was a day full of talent in which 37 finalists performed for the final round of Punjab Got Talent, a talent show organised by CT Group of Institutions at its campus. The chief guest for the occasion was CT Group Co-Chairperson Parminder Kaur Channi. These finalists were shortlisted from 77 participants who performed in the semi finals. The trophy of Punjab Got Talent was lifted by a singing group named Feel Masters along with the cash prize of Rs. 21,000. The second position was bagged by singer Jatinder Singh along with the cash prize of Rs. 11,000 followed by Solo Dance performer Ekamjot Singh from Bathinda and Dancer Suraj who stood third and fourth respectively along with cash prizes of Rs. 5,100 and Rs. 2,100. The fifth position was bagged by team Bhangra Sway from Gurugram and Classical Dancer Mansi.

Seminar at GNDU Law Dept

The Department of Laws, Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus, at Ladhewali here organised a National Seminar on ‘Changing Dimensions of Law: An Expanding Horizon’. The seminar was held under the aegis of Vice Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, Dean Academic Affairs, Dr Hardeep Singh and Registrar, Dr KS Kahlon. The seminar was sponsored by ICSSR. Over a 100 papers were received from more than 20 institutions across the country. The session began with an address by the Head of Department of Laws, Dr Rupam Jagota, where she welcomed the honoured Chief Guest of the occasion, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Pannu, Dean, Faculty of Laws, Punjabi University. The event was graced by the presence of keynote speaker Dr Naresh Kumar Vats, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala.

Tri-lingual Elocution Competition

The finale of India’s largest tri-lingual elocution competition ‘Speak India 3.0’ was held at Lovely Professional University (LPU) Campus, where 55 speakers, selected from 70 universities all across the country competed in three languages-Hindi, English and Urdu. Indian Speakers’ Forum ‘Lafz’ had organised the speech competition in collaboration with LPU’s Literary Society of the university. LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal chaired the finale of the competition. First Prize of Rs 15,000 was bagged by Gourav Chauhan of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (Vardha, Maharashtra); second of Rs 7,100 by Ashutosh Tiwari of Nagpur University (Nagpur, Maharashtra); and, third prize of Rs 5,100 by Faizan Mursil of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Three consolation prizes of Rs 1,100 each were given away to Ankita Sharma of National Law University, Himachal Pradesh; Harshita Dave of Devi Ahilya University Indore and Idrees Falahi of Jammu University.

Webinar on Budget 2022-23

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a webinar on ‘Budget 2022-23: A Blueprint for Future’ to foster learning and to create awareness among the students regarding various contemporary issues. The webinar was organised by PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration. The resource person for the webinar was Dr Madhur Mahajan, Assistant Prof from GGDSD College, Chandigarh. Dr Madhur started his deliberations with the four major highlights of the Budget, explaining the concept of the Budget of Amritkaal. He explained in detail about the goals of Amritkaal as focus on growth and all inclusive welfare, promoting technology enabled development, energy transition and climate action, virtual cycle starting from private investment crowded in by public capital investment.

PPT Presentation Competition

The PG Department of Commerce and Management of PCM SD College for Women organised a PowerPoint Presentation Competition. Students of M.Com Semester II and IV participated in the competition. Students gave presentations on varied topics like Women Empowerment, Emotional Intelligence, Marketing Mix, Consumer Rights, etc. The judgment was made on the basis of five criteria, viz. subject matter of the presentation, communication skills and Non-verbal expressions like eye-contact and confidence. Palak, Rachna Ralhan and Dilpreet, Assistant Professors in PG Department of Commerce and Management were the judges. Kiran of M.Com Semester II bagged first position. Sakshi and Ankita of M.Com Semester II made it to second and third positions respectively. Members of the managing committee and reverent Principal Dr Pooja Prashar applauded the endeavours of the department for having organised such an event which bring out intrinsic skills of the students to the core.

Workshop of Fevicryl

The Department of Fine Arts, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, organised a workshop with the collaboration of Fevicryl, in which instructor from the company Anu gave some creative tips to the students in which they learned Modpoch technique, Fabric painting, jewellery making etc. Principal Dr Navjot felt grateful to Anu and appreciated the efforts done by the department and congratulated Dr Rupali Razdan, Head, and Sarabjit Kaur Asst. Prof, Department of Fine Arts, for organising this event.

Students get jobs

Students of DIPS IMT have brought laurels to the DIPS chain and their parents by progressing not only in the field of education but also in every field. Recently, college student Tanya Khanna has got placement in State Bank of India on the post of PO, Satish Kumar Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, as Pharma Officer, Manbeerpreet Singh as Civil Hospital, Navpreet Singh’s Government Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar, Ranjana, Shilpa’s Government Hospital, Mehtpur, Simranjit Singh Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, as Lab Technician on good pay package.

