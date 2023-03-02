Punjab Govt failing on law and order: BJP Yuva Morcha

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) under state president Pankaj Julka, today protested the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. District general secretray Ashok Sareen, along with youth leaders of the BJYM held the protest at the Company Bagh Chowk in Jalandhar. Ashok Sareen said the state government had failed to rein in crime and violent incidents in the state and had only added to the environemnt of chaos and uncertainty in the state. Leaders said hooliganism and miscreants had become emboldened in the state under the current government. — TNS