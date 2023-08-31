Punjab Govt gives nod to six more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, August 30
In a bid to further strengthen existing healthcare services in the Bholath sub-division, Phagwara and Balerkhanpur, the Punjab Government gave approval to set up six more Aam Aadmi Clinics in the area.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave the nod to further bolster the healthcare services.
While giving information in this regard, Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh said six Aam Aadmi Clinics - five in urban area and one in rural area - would be set up at Begowal, Bakarpur in Dhilwan, Nadala, Bholath besides one at Gobindpura, Phagwara and Balerkhanpur village.
These clinics were expected to be completed and functional by October 15 this year, said Captain Karnail, adding that these clinics would also be equipped with requisite medical facilities, besides treating people free of cost. People could also get standard medical tests facilities at these clinics,” he said.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Ranjit Singh Rana of Begowal said the decision to start four Aam Aadmi Clinics was taken in a recent meeting with the Chief Minister. The clinics would be dedicated to people in the month of October.
Ranjit Singh Rana of Begowal said three clinics had already been providing medical facilities at Maksoodpur, Dhilwan and Bhandal Bet. After the opening of four new clinics, more villages and urban areas would be covered in the sub-division.
