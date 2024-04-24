Punjab Govt reeling under severe monetary crisis, says ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Raking up the issue of delay in the disbursal of salaries of government employees of various departments, Congress candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat and ex-Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi said it seemed to be like a financial emergency kind of a state in Punjab.

Hoardings with pictures of Charanjit Channi at the Congress Bhawan.

“Jalandhar shehar, Channi di lehar” slogan As Channi has picked up campaign, the Congress Bhawan is being decked up with his new hoardings. New hoardings have a black background with just Channi’s pictures and slogan in the backdrop “Jalandhar shehar, Channi di lehar” (meaning there is a wave in favour of Channi in Jalandhar city). The slogan reminds the electorate of the “Channi wave” ahead of the 2022 Assembly poll when five of the nine segments of Jalandhar went into the kitty of the Congress. Danny meets Baba Pargat Nath Having raked up issues against Channi and questioned him as to why the Dalit community should vote for him, ex-MLA Jandiala Sukhwinder S Danny met Baba Pargat Nath, head of a popular Valmik dera here. Danny’s meeting with the dera head is significant as the latter has a huge influence over the Valmiki/Majhbi Sikh community.

Sukhwinder S Danny with dera head Baba Pargat Nath in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune photo

“Today is April 23 and a majority of the government staff are yet to get their monthly wages. Even Health Department employees have not got their salaries. The government claims that there is no shortage of funds in its coffers. This kind of a situation has not arisen earlier. The government has taken loan worth Rs 80,000 crore in two years. The Punjab Government is reeling under severe monetary crisis and several families have not been able to make their both ends meet,” Channi said while addressing the media during his tour to Adampur here.

Channi also commented on the brisk change of parties by the candidates. “Leaders have started changing parties every morning and evening. Such politicians have shattered our social and cultural norms too. AAP candidate Pawan Tinu, who was just like the son of ex-CM Parkash S Badal, too has shunned his loyalty,” he said, targeting BJP candidate Sushil Rinku also for changing parties thrice.

On his detractors, Channi said: “The more I am being criticised, the more I shall get strengthened.”

