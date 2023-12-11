Punjab govt to provide facilities to players: Hayer

Nawanshahr, December 10
Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer attended the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship held at Rayat Bahra Institute in Rail Majra.
Addressing participants on the occcasion, the minister said nurseries were being opened to promote sports in the state in which coaches and experts of various disciplines would provide training to players. Hayer said, “The state government wants to provide all kinds of modern facilities to players. Efforts are on to provide facilities from the basic level.”
Spokesperson Santosh Kataria, Balachaur MLA, said it was a matter of joy that youngsters were participating in sports. “While sports make us physically strong, it prevents the youth from falling prey to the menace of drugs,” she said.
