Punjab, HP zonal offices get award

Jalandhar, November 3
The Zonal Office, Punjab and Himachal, got the Best Performing Zonal Office Award at the 70th EPFO Foundation Day held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
Union Minister for Labour, Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the event. He emphasised the role of EPFO in nation-building.
A special cover commemorating 70 years of EPFO was released by the Union Minister in collaboration with the Department of Post. The function also marked the distribution of Bhavishya Nidhi Awards-2022 to best performing Offices of EPFO.
Among the awards, Zonal Office of Punjab & Himachal Zone was awarded the Best Performing Zonal Office. The award was received by Kumar Rohit, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner (Punjab and Himachal Zone) from the minister in the presence of Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Aarti Ahuja, Secretary, Labour and Employment, and Neelam Shami Rao, Central PF Commissioner.
Yadav expressed happiness over the way EPFO has grown and managing its huge corpus of savings of the members. Neelam Shami Rao, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, welcomed all dignitaries.
