 Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games : The Tribune India

Punjab and J&K kabbadi team players in cheerful mood after securing the first position.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 30

The Punjab and J&K zone participating in DAV National Sports for Girls marked an impressive victory in various events as the three-day tournament hosted by DAV University entered the second day on Friday. The zone marked an impressive victory in various sports events including kabaddi, basketball, badminton and handball.

The events started at DAV University, DAVIET, Police DAV Public School, DAV College and Dayanand Model School (Dayanand Nagar). The teams from 15 zones across the country are vying for supremacy in 24 games.

The prizes to the winners on the university campus were given away by J P Shoor, Director, DAV CMC, New Delhi, and Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, DAV University. Three-time Asian champion in javelin throw, Davinder Singh Kang, gave away the prizes to the victorious teams and individuals at DAVIET.

The following are the results of the Day 2: In kabaddi, Punjab and J&K stood first, Jharkhand second, and Haryana and Chandigarh came joint third. In basketball, Punjab and J&K again came joint first, Delhi-NCR second and Himachal third. In volleyball, Andhra Pradesh was first, Himachal Pradesh second, Haryana and Chandigarh joint third. In table tennis: Delhi-NCR came first, Punjab and J&K second and Himachal Pradesh third. In yoga, West Bengal bagged the first spot, Punjab and J&K second, Maharashtra and Gujrat third. In badminton, Punjab and J&K again won the first spot, Jharkhand second and Delhi-NCR third. In Handball, Punjab and J&K came first, Jharkhand second and Rajasthan third.

