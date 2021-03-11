Punjab Khed Mela from Aug 29

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 16

The Punjab Government is all set to organise Punjab Khed Mela 2022 from August 29, the National Sports Day, from Jalandhar by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, which will go on for two months with multiple sporting events at block, district and state level.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, while giving information for this mega event, said that the online registration was available on a special portal www.punjabkhedmela2022.in and the online and offline period for various sports disciplines would be remain in process till August 25. The offline registration can be made in District Sports Officer’s office.

The DC said the sporting events would be held in various age groups including under-14, under-17 and under-21, besides open groups between the age group of 21 and 40, 41 and 50 & above 50 years of age. The age for these competitions will be taken as on January 1, 2022. The block-level tournaments will be held from September 1 to 7 with games volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi and kho-kho, while the district-level tournaments taking place from September 12 to 22 would have games athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, handball, softball, judo, roller skating, gatka, kick boxing, hockey, netball, badminton, basketball, power lifting, lawn tennis, wrestling, swimming, boxing, table tennis and weightlifting.

Similarly, the state-level tournaments starting from October 10 to 21 will include all district-level games, plus kick boxing, archery, shooting, chess, rowing, gymnastics, fencing and powerlifting.