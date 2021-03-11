Punjab kids lack good lifestyle: Senior cardiologist

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 19

Punjab Rattan (Honorary) and senior interventional cardiologist Dr Rajneesh Kapoor today said children in Punjab lacked the lifestyle necessary for healthy heart.

Giving details of a study conducted by him, Dr Kapoor said he examined 3,200 children from the age group of 5-18 through a questionnaire-based assessment on parameters that affected cardiovascular health. Each participant was given a cardiovascular health score based on their responses to BMI, physical activity time, bedtime and sleep time hours, dietary habits, and nicotine exposure.

The maximum attainable CVH score was set at 100 and subjects were profiled for advice on lifestyle modifications based on their scores relative to it, he said. “A score less than 40 was categorised as concerning. Children in this category needed intense lifestyle modifications. A score between 70 and 100 was healthy, whereas children scoring between 40-70 needed moderate modification,” he added.

The 24% of the study population had a CVH score of less than 40, 68% featured in the 40-70 score category, and lifestyle of just 8% met all criteria needed for a healthy cardiovascular system, he said, urging parents to intervene and facilitate lifestyle modifications in their children.

