Punjab Police, CAG Delhi enter league round of hockey tournament

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar October 26

The Punjab Police defeated Indian Navy, Mumbai, 2-1 and the CAG, Delhi, defeated the BSF, Jalandhar, 4-3 after a tough contest to enter the league round of the 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament.

Two matches were played on the second day of the ongoing tournament at the local Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

Ille Saddique, wife of former Indian hockey team captain Olympian Manpreet Singh, gives best wishes to him in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

The first match of the knock-out round played today was between CAG, Delhi, and the Border Security Force (BSF), Jalandhar. The CAG team adopted an aggressive style from the beginning of the match and defeated the BSF. Success came to them in the eighth minute of the game when CAG captain Parvinder Singh scored a field goal to put his team ahead 1-0.

CAG’s Raj Kumar Pal scored a goal in the 33rd minute of the game after half time to hike the score 2-1. In the 36th minute, BSF’s Kanwarpal Singh converted a penalty corner into goal and the team score went up to 2-2.

In the 47th minute of the game, BSF’s Rajveer Singh scored a field goal to make the score 3-2. In the 50th minute of the game, CAG captain Parvinder Singh scored a field goal to level the score at 3-3.

In the last minute of the game, Gobind Singh Rawat of the CAG scored a penalty corner to make the score 4-3.

The second match was played between former winner the Punjab Police and the Navy teams. Both teams missed many chances to score in the first-half of the game. Both teams were tied goalless at the half-time. After half-time, Navy’s K Silvaraj scored 1-0 from a penalty corner. In the 46th minute of the game, Maninder Singh of the Punjab Police scored a field goal to level the score at 1-1. In the 53rd minute of the game, Olympian Akashdeep Singh of the Punjab Police scored a field goal on Balwinder Singh’s brilliant pass. The Punjab Police won the match 2-1 and made it to the league round.

#Border Security Force BSF #Hockey #Indian Navy #Mumbai #Punjab Police