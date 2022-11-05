Punjab Police gear up for championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

The All India Police Equestrian Championship is going to be held from November 14 to 26 in Gwalior.

The Punjab Police equestrian team is all set to participate in the national-level games this time again. Preparations for the championship have been going on in full swing at the PAP Ground.

As many as 29 horses and 35 team members will take part in 37 different games. Inspector Ram Lal, who is the team in-charge, said, "It has been more than two months since the practice started. There is a special diet for the horses, which undergo a gruelling training process."

Ram Lal stated that DSP Talwinder Singh is their team captain. "Harmanbir Singh Gill, IPS, is the Commandant," said Sub-Inspector Youngbir, one of the members of the team. Youngbir has also served as the team in-charge in the past.

Notably, the Punjab Police team could only manage to bag the third position in the championship last year.