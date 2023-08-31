Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

Additional Director General of Police (Public Grievances Division) MF Farooqui today said the grievance redressal portal of the Punjab Police (www.pgd.punjabpolice.gov.in) had evoked an overwhelming response. It received 2,20,223 complaints from July 11, 2022 to July 12, 2023, of which 1,51,604 had been settled by cops.

Addressing a press conference here today, MF Farooqui said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had launched this portal, which was a 360-degree solution to the grievances of the people. It was artificial intelligence-based software to track the application, quality reporting and timely disposal of complaints.

The ADGP said out of 2,20,223 complaints, 78,338 were uploaded by people themselves, which showed proper awareness about the portal among them. The Punjab Police had also provided proper training to the staff concerned about the working of the portal, which enabled fast processing of the complaints.

He said the grievances received on the portal were being resolved as soon as possible and a maximum period of 45 days was being ensured to settle the issues.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the Punjab Police to provide an accountable, transparent, and responsive system, Farooqui said eight desks had been set up for close monitoring of every complaint. As many as 19 notices were also issued and 45 departmental inquiries initiated against the negligent officers in their work.

