 Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Receives 2.20 lakh complaints in one year, disposes of 69%

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Additional Director General of Police (Public Grievances Division) MF Farooqui addresses a press conference in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

Additional Director General of Police (Public Grievances Division) MF Farooqui today said the grievance redressal portal of the Punjab Police (www.pgd.punjabpolice.gov.in) had evoked an overwhelming response. It received 2,20,223 complaints from July 11, 2022 to July 12, 2023, of which 1,51,604 had been settled by cops.

Addressing a press conference here today, MF Farooqui said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had launched this portal, which was a 360-degree solution to the grievances of the people. It was artificial intelligence-based software to track the application, quality reporting and timely disposal of complaints.

The ADGP said out of 2,20,223 complaints, 78,338 were uploaded by people themselves, which showed proper awareness about the portal among them. The Punjab Police had also provided proper training to the staff concerned about the working of the portal, which enabled fast processing of the complaints.

He said the grievances received on the portal were being resolved as soon as possible and a maximum period of 45 days was being ensured to settle the issues.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the Punjab Police to provide an accountable, transparent, and responsive system, Farooqui said eight desks had been set up for close monitoring of every complaint. As many as 19 notices were also issued and 45 departmental inquiries initiated against the negligent officers in their work.

#Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

4
India

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

5
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

6
Trending

In world's first such case, doctors remove 3-inch-long live parasitic worm from Australian woman's brain

7
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

8
India

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

9
Punjab

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

10
Business

Sensex jumps 322 points in early trade

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda

28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

Solar mission’s final checks done, will carry 7 payloads

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM must speak: Rahul

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow

Set to be fifth launch in 15 months

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

‘You may lose jobs’: Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31


Cities

View All

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Lawyer gunned down in Ghaziabad court

SDM suspended for ‘irregularities’ in tender for organising Urs-2023

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

Erosion in guide bundh creates panic in Sultanpur Lodhi village

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials