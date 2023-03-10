Punjab Police lift basketball trophy

Jalandhar, March 9
The All-India S Balkar Singh Cheema Memorial Basketball Tournament for men and women that had kicked off on March 4, and concluded on March 7. The Men’s basketball team of Punjab Police lifted the trophy, winning Rs 2 lakh as prize money, while the women’s team KSEB stood first in the tournament. It was organised by the S Balkar Singh Cheema Sports club.
ADGP (PAP) MF Farooqui and Sports Secretary (PAP) Bahadur Singh honoured the winning team. As many as nine teams participated in the men’s section while five women teams took part in the tournament. Amritpal Singh has been adjudged the best player.
