Punjab Police record first victory in Surjit Hockey Tournament

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

CAG Delhi bagged three points by defeating Punjab and Sind Bank, Delhi, by a margin of 5-2 and former champions the Punjab Police defeated Punjab National Bank, Delhi, by a margin of 4-3.

Two league matches were played on the fifth day of the ongoing 40th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament at the local Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

Today’s first match was played in Pool A between former winners Punjab and Sind Bank and CAG Delhi. In the 18th minute of the game, CAG’s Venkatesh Telugu scored a penalty corner to make the score 1-0. In the 29th minute of the game, Punjab and Sind Bank captain Jaskaran Singh equalized by scoring a goal. In the 29th minute of the game, CAG’s Surya Prakash scored a goal to make the score 2-1. In the 44th minute of the game, bank’s Paramveer Singh scored a penalty corner to make the score 2-2. Pramod scored in the 49th minute and Jasdeep Singh scored in the 50th minute to put CAG ahead 4-2. In the 52nd minute of the game, Prashan Tirki scored a field goal to make the score 5-2. In the league round, Punjab and Sind Bank faced their second consecutive defeat.

The second match was played in Pool B between the Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank, Delhi. In the eighth minute of the game, Punjab Police Olympian Ramandeep Singh scored a penalty corner to make the score 1-0. In the 13th minute of the game, bank’s Gursimran Singh equalised by converting the penalty corner into a goal. In the 28th minute of the game, bank’s Gursimran Singh converted another penalty corner to make the score 2-1. In the 33rd minute of the game, Manpreet Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, converted a penalty corner into a goal by the Punjab Police to make the score 2-2. In the 40th minute of the game, Karanbir Singh of Punjab Police scored a field goal to make the score 3-2. In the 56th minute of the game, bank’s Varinder Singh scored a field goal to make the score 3-3. In the 58th minute of the game, a junior international player from the Punjab Police Maninder Singh scored a field goal to win the match by making the score 4-3.

On October 30, matches would be played between Indian Oil, Mumbai, vs Indian Air Force, Delhi, and Indian Railways, Delhi, vs Army XI, Delhi.

