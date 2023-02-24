Punjab Sanskar Mela to be held on Feb 26

Jalandhar, February 23
After many years, Nehru Garden is set to get happening on coming Sunday as artists from Punjab and surrounding areas will showcase their works during an art fair, ‘Punjab Sanskar Mela’.
The day-long mela is being organised by Sanskar Bharti Punjab on February 26 between 10 am and 7 pm. Various artworks will be displayed on the occasion, including paintings, sculptures and craftworks of students, aspiring and experienced artists.
Vishweshwari Tiwari, an artist and member of Sanskar Bharati Punjab, said, “More than 150 registrations have been done, which includes more than 100 students. Students will be reaching here from Ludhiana, Patiala, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Shimla and other places for participation.”
Tiwari said the visitors would be able to buy oil, watercolours, charcoal art and other such things. He said six senior painters from the state, including Amit Zurf, Baldev Gambhir, Resham Chand, Amarjit Kaur, Dr Jaspal Singh and Dr Karuna Mohinder, will be felicitated by Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees. He added, “All the institutions of the art world like Sanskar Bharti, Vidya Bharti and Indian Institute of Architects have made it a point that such platforms of art will hold programmes in the honour of the artists.”
