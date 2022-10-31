Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Railways outsmart rivals in hockey tournament

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar October 30

Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Punjab National Bank (Delhi) by 3-2 to earn three full points in league stage of 39th Indian Oil Servo Surjit Hockey Tournament at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here this evening. In another league match Indian Railways dusted Punjab Police by 3-2 to earn three points.

In the first match of the day (Pool-B) played between last year's runners-up Punjab & Sind Bank and Punjab National Bank, Delhi, Punjab National Bank player Deepak scored a goal for his team in the 11th minute of the game. After that Punjab & Sind Bank wasted three chances to come back. At the half time Punjab National Bank was leading by 1-0. After changing ends Punjab & Sind Bank’s Prabhjot Singh netted the ball in 32nd minute from right flank to equalise (1-1). In the 57th minute of the play Punjab & Sind Bank’s Gautampal Singh converted the penalty corner to complete the tally (3-2). With this win, Punjab & Sind Bank registered their win in the second league match with three points as they lost their first match to Army XI.

In the second match of the day in Pool-A holders Indian Railways and Punjab Police displayed spectacular play. In the 5th minute Indian Railways’ Harsahib Singh scored the field goal from the pass of Suman Beck (1-0). In the 13th minute Punjab Police equalised with Shamsher Singh netting a field goal (1-1). At half time both teams were neck and neck at 1-1. In the third quarter’s 37th minute Indian Railways’ Joginder Singh secured a penalty stroke and put the team ahead with 2-1. In the last minute of the game, Punjab Police equalised with Paramvir Singh netting the ball (2-2). In the last second of the game, Railways earned a penalty corner, their player Joginder scored the winning goal 3-2. With this win, Indian Railways earned three points from their second league match.