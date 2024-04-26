Punjab State Hockey Championship: Bathinda, Tarn Taran teams in quarterfinals

Jalandhar, April 25
Bathinda defeated Hoshiarpur by 6-0 and Tarn Taran defeated Pathankot by 3-1 and reached the quarter finals in the junior boys category of Punjab State Hockey Championship 2024. The championship, which started at Olympian Surjeet Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, was inaugurated by Hockey Punjab General Secretary Amrik Singh Powar.
In the first match, Tarn Taran defeated Kapurthala by 6-0, Hoshiarpur defeated Mohali by 5-0, Patiala defeated Moga by 3-0, Gurdaspur defeated Muktsar by 6-0, Bathinda defeated Ropar by 4-0, Pathankot defeated Faridkot 2-0, Sangrur defeated Mansa 11-0 and Malerkotla defeated Ferozepur 2-1 after a tough contest.
In the pre-quarter final matches, Bathinda defeated Hoshiarpur by a margin of 6-0. Tarn Taran entered the quarter-finals by defeating Pathankot 3-1. Hockey Kapurthala General Secretary Ripudaman Kumar Singh presided over the inaugural ceremony.
