Punjab Talent show

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: It was a day full of talent in which 77 shortlisted participants performed for the semi-final round of Punjab Got Talent, a talent show which is being organised by CT Group of Institutions at its Shahpur campus. In the first round of the event, 148 participants across India participated by sending their talent videos. Out of these, 77 were shortlisted for the semi finals in which various performances of group and solo dance, group and solo singing, shayari, mimicry etc were performed. The participants hailed from different locations like Gurugram, Pathankot, Bathinda, Nakodar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Ludhiana along with a participation in bhangra from Dubai. These contestants were adjudged by the jury members namely Amandeep Singh from Bhangra Crew Dubai; Paramjit Singh, a renowned Bhangra performer; Pooja, a music teacher and Amit Sharma, a theatre artist. These 40 finalists include names like The Feel Masters Singing Group, Sanjh Dance Group, Singer Jatinder Singh and Singer Rishab Syal etc.

Alumni Meet held

An alumni meet was organised for teachers working in various schools by the Alumni Association of Doaba College in which about 60 principals and teachers from various educational institutions participated. The programme started with lighting of the knowledge lamp. Chief guest Harish Gupta, member, Doaba College, managing committee, and guest of honour Prof MC Sidhu, Department of Botany, Panjab University, Chandigarh, graced the occasion with their esteemed presence. The guests were welcomed with saplings by Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Dr Avinash Bawa, organising secretary, and Dr Suresh Mago, co-organising secretary of Doaba College Alumni Association. In his welcome address, Dr Avinash Bawa introduced many dignitaries who have studied from the college. A website for Doaba College alumni, designed by Rajiv Rai, Founder and Managing Director AR International Holdings Ltd, UK, was launched by the Principal of Doaba College.

Webinar on Awareness of govt jobs

PCM SD College for Women in association with SSB Institute, Jalandhar, organised a webinar on ‘Awareness of government jobs 2022-23’. In the webinar, Rupali Jedhe of SSB Institute was the speaker and she enlightened the students about government job vacancies in various sectors like banking, insurance, railways, SSC, UPSC, etc. She also informed the students about the pattern of these exams and how to prepare for them. She also mentioned the various benefits and perks associated with government jobs while making her argument in favour of jobs vis-a-vis government and private jobs. Students participated with zeal, asked questions when needed and got their doubts cleared from the speaker.

Workshop on Basics of SPSS

The Department of Business Management of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology organised a workshop on ‘Basics of SPSS’. SPSS is one of the most popular softwares used by the researchers widely. Basic knowledge of SPSS is vital for all the users before they proceed to survey and data analysis. Dr Ashwani Panesar, Assistant Prof, Mittal School of Business, and Dr Maninder Singh, Assistant Prof, LPU, conducted a workshop on basics of SPSS and taught application of different techniques to the students. Dr Maninder Singh provided the knowledge of different techniques on SPSS such as correlation, regression, PLS, reliability and validity test. More than 300 students of DAVIET got maximum benefit from this workshop.

World Pi Day observed

World Pi Day was celebrated by the Department of Mathematics at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala. On this occasion, Mathematics Department organised a quiz competition on general mathematics for the students of different streams. The aim of this event is to spread awareness about interesting facts of mathematics. Thirty students participated in this quiz competition. Riya from BCA-6th semester secured first position, Manpreet Kaur from BCA- 6th semester secured second position and Ramandeep Kaur from MSc IT- 2nd semester third position. Principal Dr Archna Garg congratulated students for their active participation in this event.

University positions

DIPS College (Co Educational) Dhilwan had a great result in the B.Com second year examination conducted by GNDU. Giving information, College Coordinator Harpreet Kaur said Harjot Kaur secured the first position in the college by securing 86.2% marks in the examination. Sandeep Kaur secured the second position by securing 85.4% marks, Rajveer Kaur secured the third position with 82% marks and Lovepreet Kaur secured the fourth position by securing 80% marks. All students of the college also passed the examination in the first division and secured good marks. DIPS Chain MD Tarwinder Singh, CEO Monica Mandotra and College Coordinator Harpreet Kaur congratulated all the students for the good results by motivating them to achieve the same marks in the next coming examination as well.

Students get jobs

A placement drive was conducted in the campus of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women by Bharti Consultants. This drive was organised with an aim to place final outgoing students of all streams. The company is based in Jalandhar with its headquarters at Noida. The students of final year from all streams participated in full swing and 24 students were placed in this company. They would be paid Rs. 10,000 per month for three months to work as interns. Principal Dr Navjot accolade the efforts of placement officers Dr Raman PreetKohli (Head, PG Department of Computer Science & IT), Jaswinder Kaur (Head, PG Department of Commerce) and Anil Gangta (Assistant Director, Training & Development, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women).