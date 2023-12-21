Punjabi singer alleges threats

Jalandhar, December 20
Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh, alias Singga, today went live on Facebook alleging police inaction in a case of Rs 10-lakh bribe and threats being given to him.
Singga said a case was lodged against him in August this year for promoting gun culture, obscenity and hurting religious sentiments at Kapurthala and Ajnala police stations. He said later someone demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe from him and issued threats that he would be taken away from the stage if he didn’t pay the money.
Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta said the matter would be investigated.
