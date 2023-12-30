Punjabi University win soccer tourney

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

Under the Association of Indian Universities, North Zone and North West Zone football tournament was concluded at GNA University that started on December 18. The tournament was organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports. The Dean of the Department, Dr Parampreet, and Dr Suresh Kumar said that a total of 77 teams from all the universities in the North Zone as well as the North West Zone participated in the tournament. Comprehensive arrangements were made at the university for all the players.

In the North-Zone Inter-University Tournament, Punjabi University, Patiala, secured the first position, GNA University, Phagwara, second position, GNDU, Amritsar, got the third spot, while Panjab University, Chandigarh, secured the fourth position. With this, in the North-West Inter-University Tournament, the first position was secured by the University of Kota, second position by the University of Delhi, the third position was secured by MDU, Rohtak, while the CBLU, Bhiwani, got the fourth spot. Players from all the winning teams were honoured with medals and trophies.

University Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra congratulated all the winning players for playing with sportsmanship and giving their best performance.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football #Punjabi University Patiala