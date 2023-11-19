 Punjabi writer Jaswant Singh Gandam releases his 3rd book ‘Ugade Suraj Di Akh’ : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Punjabi writer Jaswant Singh Gandam releases his 3rd book ‘Ugade Suraj Di Akh’

Punjabi writer Jaswant Singh Gandam releases his 3rd book ‘Ugade Suraj Di Akh’

Punjabi writer Jaswant Singh Gandam releases his 3rd book ‘Ugade Suraj Di Akh’

Prof Jaswant Singh Gandam (3rd from right) at the function.



Tribune News Service

Phagwara, November 18

A new book ‘Ugade Suraj Di Akh”, authored by noted Punjabi writer professor Jaswant Singh Gandam was released this afternoon here by Apneet Riyait, Chief Administrator, PUDA.

Arjuna awardee legendary footballer Inder Singh, Vice-Chancellor Sant Baba Bhag Singh University Dr Dharamjit Singh, former national wrestling coach PR Sondhi, professor Manjit Kaur Riyait, eminent writer Gurmit Palahi, general secretary Punjab Football Association Harjinder Singh also attended the event.

Prof Gandam said, “This is my third book, having 176 pages, containing 33 articles on different issues, including 14 satirical pieces. These articles were written after the Covid-19 period (2022-23) and published in leading Punjabi dailies and weeklies. My first book ‘Kuchh Terian Kuchh Merian’ and the second book ‘Suttey Shehar Da Safar’ each contained 28 articles written and published before corona period. The present book is dedicated to my soulmate professor Sital Singh Riyait, a sports commentator, football promoter and trainer who left us on May 12.”

Maintaining that experiences of life and literature go cheek by jowl, Gandam quoted a line from Alfred Tennyson’s poem ‘Ulysses’, “I am a part of all that I have met.” He said that a writer sifts and sieves the coarser elements of his experiences, purges and prunes the baser parts of events/incidents to finally pen down a refined piece of literary work. He said, “A writer gives back what he gets from his surroundings.”

He quoted Sahir Ludhianvi to hammer homer his point— “Duniya ne tajrabaat-o-hawadis ki shakl mein jo kuch mujhe diya hai vo lautaa raha hoon main” (Whatever the world has given me in the form of experiences and events, I am returning these to it.” He referred to Greek philosophers Plato and Aristotle who had said that all art was mimetic by nature as it imitated life.

“Actually, literature, which was a form of art, mirrored life as well as showed mirror to life”, he quipped. Noted Punjabi writers SL Virdi, TD Chawla, Ravinder Chot, Baldev Komal, Didar Shetra, Lashkar Dhandarwi and Parvinderjit Singh were among those present on the occasion. Poetesses Jaswinder Kaur, Balbir Saini, Kamlesh Sandhu, Monika Bedi and Simrat regaled audience with their poems. Apneet Riyait and her mother professor Manjit Kaur Riyait were feted with shawls and a set of books.

#Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

4
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

6
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

7
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

9
Amritsar

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

10
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

Don't Miss

View All
Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Top News

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Statements of students, parents, teachers match up

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

UT starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

UT starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, hoteliers set to cash in on WC final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Delhi Police to bid adieu to 7,000 British era .303 rifles

Lekhi alleges Rs 3,735-cr scam in Delhi Jal Board

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

Jandiala-based resident booked on charge of cheating farmer

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp