Punjabi Youth Manch representative condemns AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing huge pressure on the issue of alleged “sale of tickets” ahead of the 2022 elections, Karanveer Singh, a representative of the Punjabi Youth Manch, on Saturday alleged that the party’s much-praised and touted Delhi model was massively hyped.

Alleging that the party has chosen shady candidates, he said candidates with questionable antecedents had been chosen by the party on many seats. Notably, Karanveer is the third person to raise the issue at the Jalandhar Press Club. Previously, the issue has been raised by rebel AAP functionary Shiv Dyal Mali, who was later ousted. Former AAP functionary Munish Peerzada, who worked for the party’s US unit had also raised the issue.

Releasing shots of news reports, surveys and data — mostly those already in the public domain — Singh alleged that AAP had failed to address the basic needs of health care, employment and education in Delhi.

He also alleged that the AAP was playing into the hands of corporates as much as the other parties and its Delhi Model was massively hyped.

Karanveer alleged, “I’m not in any political party, nor am I contesting elections, but our forum is aimed at spreading awareness on political parties among people.

We don’t need the AAP’s Delhi model. The Delhi Model is an “advertising scam”, majority of which is publicity. In the past five years, 1,027 classrooms, 23 scholarships have been given. But in advertisements, the model has been hugely hyped.”

When questioned, whether he had any documentary proof of the sale of tickets by the party, Karanveer replied, “We plan to bring proof during our media address at Ferozepur.”

He condemned Kejriwal’s stance on Article 370 and the raising of CM’s caste as the key issues of the state, which he alleged were aimed at communalisation of the state.

He also alleged the AAP was dividing people on communal lines.